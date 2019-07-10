Lexington County deputy hit by drunken driver back in hospital due to complications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Cayce Public Safety announced Wednesday morning that Deputy Roy Hall was back in the hospital due to complications from injuries he sustained a month ago when he was hit by a drunk driver.
Deputy Hall was recently in an inpatient rehab facility after spending two weeks in the hospital with one of those weeks being spent in ICU. At the bond hearing for Micheal Jordan Nichols, the man charged with felony DUI in the incident, Hall’s wife told the court the extent of Deputy Hall’s injuries.
Hall’s pelvis was shattered, his femur was jammed into his intestines and his muscles released toxins that affected his organ function.
CPS has set up a recovery fund for Deputy Hall and his family.
