Former Gamecock, NBA player rejoins Gray Collegiate boys’ basketball coaching staff

“Mainly discipline yourself to do the correct things,” said Wallace when asked what he wants players to take away from him. “No matter what the outcome may be for you, as long as it’s right, you’ll have success in the long run, I think. Just keep waking up doing those same things that are the key to success, key to your growth, key to your development, and it will work out for you. Sometimes, at the end of the tunnel, you can’t see the light, but if you just wake up and continue to do the right things every day, it works out.”