First Alert Forecast: Tracking the tropics and keeping an eye on daily storms at home…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping an eye on the tropics, and we’re watching daily storm chances for the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Potential Tropical Cyclone Two continues to churn over the Gulf of Mexico. The system is expected to strengthen into a named storm as it heads toward the northern Gulf Coast.
· Most of the impacts will happen along the northern Gulf Coast this week into the weekend, but all impacts will depend on the system’s track.
· Here at home, we’re tracking daily rain/storm chances in your forecast. Highs will be in lower 90s.
· Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and localized flooding.
· Storm chances go down a bit late this weekend into early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through our Wednesday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible. Once we lose the heating of the day, the showers will dissipate. Some patchy fog is possible late tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
On Thursday and Friday, a few scattered showers and storms are possible, mainly each afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and localized flooding. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 90s.
More showers and storms are possible this weekend. The storms will be scattered. Rain chances are around 40% for Saturday, then down to 30% for Sunday. Highs will be in the 90s this weekend.
We’ll keep an eye on the rain chances, though, this weekend into early next week. High pressure will move in from the north as tropical low pressure moves farther to our west. That high will likely keep some of our rain chances down here in the Midlands. But farther west, that’s a different story. Let’s talk about it.
We’re keeping an eye on the tropics with Potential Tropical Cyclone Two. The system will strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days and become our second named tropical system of the season. At this time, the main impacts from this system will be along the northern Gulf Coast with heavy rain, gusty winds and storm surge. Based on our forecast models, it looks as if the system will make landfall somewhere between eastern Texas and Louisiana this weekend. Keep in mind that the track of this system will determine the potential impacts. We’ll keep you posted.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30-40%). Patchy Fog Late. Warm and Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Late Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
