First Alert Forecast: Tracking the tropics and keeping an eye on daily storms at home…

We’re keeping an eye on the tropics with Potential Tropical Cyclone Two. The system will strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days and become our second named tropical system of the season. At this time, the main impacts from this system will be along the northern Gulf Coast with heavy rain, gusty winds and storm surge. Based on our forecast models, it looks as if the system will make landfall somewhere between eastern Texas and Louisiana this weekend. Keep in mind that the track of this system will determine the potential impacts. We’ll keep you posted.