First Alert Forecast: Feeling Tropical! High Humidity and Afternoon Storms Continue

Forecast Is Stuck In That Summer Pattern…Hot and Humid With Afternoon Storms
Eyes On The Gulf As Tropical Development Likely
A stalled front over us now and another front on the way will help be the focus for daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the next several days. Moisture from the soon to be Tropical system in the Gulf will help fuel the shower/storm chance for us as well. Again, we’ll keep this in the mix through the weekend.
Invest 92-L…Low pressure in the Gulf will likely become a Tropical storm, this storm would be named Barry. The system will move west in the Gulf over the next few days. It could become a Hurricane if it stays out over water for any length of time. National Hurricane Center has the system making landfall Saturday in Louisiana just west of New Orleans .
Forecast updates will be important to follow moving forward into the week.
Weather Highlights:
- Summer pattern: Hot, humid afternoons. Warm and muggy nights. Afternoon thunderstorms likely
- Some storms with heavy rain and dangerous lightning, gusty winds
- Some local flooding is possible
- Invest 92-L Low Pressure in the Gulf will likely become a Tropical Storm
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, afternoon thunderstorms likely. Hot and humid. Highs lower 90s. Rain chance 40%
Tonight: Showers and storms end by 11PM. Muggy. Lows middle 70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some with heavy rain. Highs lower 90s. Rain chance 50%
Friday: Partly cloudy, afternoon thunderstorms likely. Hot and humid. Highs lower 90s. Rain chance 40%
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.