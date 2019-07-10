Deputies in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties investigate series of break-ins

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office are looking into several break-ins that have taken place this month.
According to officials, an employee saw a Polaris four-wheeler leaving the Jimmy Jones dealership on St. Matthews Road at 11:30 p.m. on July 2. As the employee approached the main gate to get a better look, the man saw the four-wheeler being driven into a black trailer parked across the street at the Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College campus.
The employee also found several other four-wheelers were moved from the storage area. When the audit was done, employees determined two four-wheelers were taken. In total, the four-wheelers costs $40,000.
Officials said a light-colored Ford F-150 truck pulling a similar trailer was caught on camera at Carson’s Farm and Garden Supply on Highway 601 north of Saint Matthews.
Blanchard Equipment across the street from the farm supply store later reported a break-in. However, officials believe nothing was taken from the store.
OCSO is working with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on this investigation.
If you have any information, you may call one of the following agencies.
- Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office - 803-874-2741
- Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office - 803-534-3550
- Crimestoppers - 1-888-CRIME SC
