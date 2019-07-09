RCSD releases surveillance video of Bojangles’ burglary incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has released surveillance video of a suspect involved in the burglary of a Bojangles.
Joseph Charles Torres, 37, is wanted on charges of second-degree burglary and malicious injury to real property.
The incident took place on May 20th.
In the surveillance video, Torres can be seen smashing through the window with a hammer. After reaching through the window and stealing a till drawer, he entered the restaurant through the broken window. Torres walked around the restaurant, covering his face with aprons, before stealing a second drawer.
Anyone who knows of Torres’ whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
