Police searching for armed robbery suspects in Batesburg-Leesville area

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) -Batesburg-Leesville Police Department and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are asking for help in locating and identifying suspects sought in two early morning armed robberies. The suspects are presumed armed and potentially dangerous.
In the early morning hours of July 6 the Enmarket, located 501 West Columbia Avenue was robbed at gunpoint. Around 5:10 a.m. a black male entered the store wearing grey sweat pants, a hooded jacket and a dust mask on his face.
The suspect was carrying a handgun which he displayed to the clerk. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Within minutes, the same suspect robbed the Enmarket just outside of town at Windmill Road and HWY 1. During this second robbery, the suspect fired a round in the store although no one was injured. Batesburg-Leesville Police Department and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are working these cases together.
If you have any information in reference to this incident, please call the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department at 803-532-4408, Detective Carvajal at 803-785-2476 or CrimeStoppers at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com with any tips leading to his identification or whereabouts.
