‘I can’t breathe in here,’ Columbia woman seeks help after leaking roof, and growing mold appears in apartment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia woman is turning to WIS for help, after months of living in an apartment with a broken, leaking roof, and now she claims is infested with mold.
Katherine Kaloplastos has lived in her Spring Tree Apartment on the northeast side of Columbia for about six years.
She says she let someone know about the mold in the apartment about four months ago, that her ceiling was leaking and recently it even fell through, and the mold is growing to be unlivable.
She rents the apartment through MIRCI, the mental illness recovery center in Columbia.
Kaloplastos claims she has told both MIRCI staff and her apartment complex about the living conditions, and it’s taken months before they began to take action.
“Mold, mold, mold. My carpet is soaked. I can’t breathe in here,” Kaloplastos said. “Can’t do it, Can’t live in this, can’t do it. Can’t breathe. It’s tracking such nastiness all over my entire house. The floor is soaked the ceiling is caving in and I just, I can’t take this.”
Kaloplastos got a letter from her doctor on June 10th, reading in part “Such exposure is medically hazardous to this patient due to her history of a liver transplant, diabetes, and COPD.”
Kaloplastos’ son claims the letter was sent to MIRCI, and they were supposed to move Kaloplastos to a new apartment.
“MIRCI took forever to finally get back to them, now that they got back to her they said oh it [the new apartment] will be ready Thursday,” Jeff Kaloplastos, Katherine's son said. “That was last Thursday and here it is Monday and they still haven’t given us the key to help get her in the new apartment.”
The apartment she is supposed to be moved into- which is right across from her current apartment, the family found out also has mold.
WIS went straight to MIRCI for answers.
Julie Ann Avin, President and Executive Director of MIRCI said, “I don’t know anything about the documentation from the doctor, I can tell you as the executive director I will find out if there is any documentation and what’s done with it but you’re telling me that is the first time I’ve heard about doctors documentation.”
Avin says she would never expect anyone to live in that condition and is concerned about the alternative apartment being offered to Kaloplastos.
At this point, it’s unclear who is responsible for the repairs.
While WIS was at the apartment complex both management from the complex and a caseworker from MIRCI showed up.
Avin tells WIS she will have a list of apartments for Kaloplastos Tuesday morning.
The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs says if you’re having a problem with your apartment, by law, you first have to notify the landlord in writing.
The landlord has 14 days to fix the problems, then the tenant can move out, and stop paying rent, even if their lease is not up.
It is important to note the notice has to say that the tenant is going to terminate the lease and move out if those problems are not fixed.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.