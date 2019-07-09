Columbia family displaced after car crashes into their home on Metze Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an incident where a car crashed into a home late Monday night.
The incident occurred on the 1200 block of Metze Road.
No injuries were reported but five people were displaced due to the damages to the home, according to Columbia Fire Department.
The American Red Cross has volunteered to help the family by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, a place to stay and other essentials, as well as comfort kits containing personal hygiene items. The family consisted of two adults and three children.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.