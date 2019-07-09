First Alert Forecast: More Afternoon Storms And Eyes On The Gulf

Low pressure that has been over us the last few days will move into the Gulf. The low will drop down just south of the FL panhandle. Conditions are perfect for development. The Low will quickly become a warm core storm and turn tropical. Tropical storm formation seems likely. This storm would be named Barry. The system will move west in the Gulf over the next few days. It could become a Hurricane. Landfall could be anywhere from MS to TX by the weekend. It does not look to be a threat for us at this time.