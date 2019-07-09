First Alert Forecast: More Afternoon Storms And Eyes On The Gulf

More Afternoon/Evening Thunderstorms Today
Tropical Development In The Gulf of Mexico Very Likely
Two fronts will be in play the next several days, the first is over us now, this will help create enough lift to give us more scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon through Wednesday. Another front will be here by Thursday/Friday. This front will stall out near as well. This will help bring in moisture from the Gulf and we’ll see widespread showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.
Before the storms pop, we’ll see sun/clouds and Highs in the lower 90s. Storms end by late evening and fair and muggy at night, lows middle 70s.
Low pressure that has been over us the last few days will move into the Gulf. The low will drop down just south of the FL panhandle. Conditions are perfect for development. The Low will quickly become a warm core storm and turn tropical. Tropical storm formation seems likely. This storm would be named Barry. The system will move west in the Gulf over the next few days. It could become a Hurricane. Landfall could be anywhere from MS to TX by the weekend. It does not look to be a threat for us at this time.
Forecast updates will be important to follow moving forward into the week.
Weather Highlights:
- Summer pattern: Hot, humid afternoons. Warm and muggy nights. Afternoon thunderstorms likely
- Some storms with heavy rain and dangerous lightning, gusty winds
- Some local flooding is possible
- Tropical Development in the Gulf likely
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, afternoon thunderstorms likely. Hot and humid. Highs lower 90s. Rain chance 50%
Tonight: Showers and storms end by 11PM. Muggy. Lows middle 70s
Wednesday: Mix of Sun and Clouds, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s. Rain chance 40%
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.