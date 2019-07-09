CPD: Suspect in custody after assaulting security guard at Embassy Suites

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is now facing charges after attacking a security guard at the Embassy Suites on Stoneridge Drive Monday night, according to the Columbia Police Department.
John Keith Holmes is being charged with assault and battery in the second degree.
Officials said the man went into the hotel and attacked an armed security guard. Moments later, the guard shot the man causing non-life-threatening injuries.
Both men were taken to receive medical treatment, but Holmes is now being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after being released from the hospital.
