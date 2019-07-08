Two pipe bombs explode at Pickens Co. courthouse overnight, officers say

PICKENS, S.C. (WYFF) -Police are investigating after two homemade pipe bombs exploded outside the Pickens County Courthouse.
Pickens police tell WYFF News 4 the pipe bombs were detonated around 11:15 p.m. Sunday outside of the courthouse.
The courthouse was closed at the time and no one was hurt.
The investigation is still in the early stages, but police said both pipe bombs appear to be homemade.
The pipe bombs were found on the side of the courthouse, near the building's HVAC units, police said. A few glass windows were damaged.
Court Street is closed between East Main Street and East Cedar Street as police investigate. Officers expect the road to be closed for several hours.
The courthouse is expected to open as usual Monday morning and normal business is expected to be on schedule, according to police.
No arrests have been made in this investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
