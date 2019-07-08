Suspect wanted for a pair of armed robberies in Batesburg-Leesville

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Batesburg-Leesville Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a suspect wanted for two armed robberies that happened early Saturday morning.
Officials said the man entered the Enmarket located at 501 West Columbia Avenue around 5:10 a.m. on July 6. Wearing a hooded jacket, grey sweatpants, and a dust mask, the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and stole an undisclosed amount of money.
Minutes later, the same suspect robbed another Enmarket store located at Windmill Road and U.S. Highway 1. During this robbery, the suspect fired a shot in the store. No one was injured.
If you have any information regarding either of these robberies, please call the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department at 803-532-4408.
You may also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC. You can also visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
