RCSD investigating July 5th shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Richland County Sheriff's Department are investigating a shooting incident that took place on July 5th.
Around 11:30 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Smallwood Road after receiving reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, they spotted a man walking away from the location with what appeared like a limp while holding his waistband.
The man ran from the deputy when approached. A K9 search of the man was unsuccessful.
A woman on the scene reported that she was driving when she heard what she thought were firecrackers.
She said she realized someone was shooting when she heard her vehicle get struck multiple times.
She said she placed her car in reverse and backed into multiple vehicles while attempting to flee.
The woman said she did not see the suspect and she was not injured in the shooting.
Five vehicles were damaged as a result of the shooting. Four others were damaged when the victim backed into them.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
