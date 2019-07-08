Lexington Co. man denied bond after being arrested on kidnapping, assault charges

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Lexington County have arrested a Gilbert man after forcing a couple to take him to a truck stop to get money from an ATM.
Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said 44-year-old Michael Bryant went to a man’s house and attacked him while demanding money. After attacking the man, officials said Bryant threatened to kill him and his girlfriend if they didn’t take him to get money from an ATM.
Bryant forced the man and woman to take him to the 44 Truck Stop on Pond Branch Road, where the man called 911.
Bryant was charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of second-degree assault and battery, according to the arrest warrants.
Bond was denied for Bryant following his arrest. He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.