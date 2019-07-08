Got a high school diploma and live in Fairfield County? You might have a full ride to Midlands Technical College

On Monday, Fairfield County School District leaders signed an agreement with Midlands Technical College to offer free college tuition. The agreement will allow 20-19 high school and G-E-D graduates living in the county to attend Midlands Tech at no cost. It's funded by the Fairfield County Promise Program, which is a scholarship program through the Fairfield County Council and the school district. One student who just graduated from Fairfield Central High School said she plans to do two years at Midlands Tech before fulfilling her dream of becoming a Gamecock.