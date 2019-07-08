First Alert Forecast: Typical Summer Weather For Now, Eyes On The Gulf Late Week

The front will stall to our south and will stretch down into FL and the Gulf, It’s along the front that an area of Low pressure will develop and is looking more than likely to turn into a Tropical System. It’s way too early to tell anything more than that, as things need to flesh out over the next 48 hours. Long range models GFS and ECMWF (Euro) have the system moving into MS/LA or TX. Again, things may and often do. As of this morning the forecast is up for grabs after Thursday at this point.