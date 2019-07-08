First Alert Forecast: Typical Summer Weather For Now, Eyes On The Gulf Late Week

Routine Summer Pattern Hot, Humid Afternoons, Scattered Afternoon Thunderstorms
Watching Possible Tropical Development In The Gulf of Mexico This Week
The forecast will start to get interesting the next few days that much is for sure, as a number of items will have a roll in the weather for us. A weak front to our North will help create enough lift to give us more scattered showers and thunderstorms than we would normally see the next few days. Another front makes its way into the state by Thursday. Again, giving us more late day storms. (Before the storms pop, we’ll see sun/clouds and Highs in the lower 90s. Storms end by late evening and fair and muggy at night, lows middle 70s)
The front will stall to our south and will stretch down into FL and the Gulf, It’s along the front that an area of Low pressure will develop and is looking more than likely to turn into a Tropical System. It’s way too early to tell anything more than that, as things need to flesh out over the next 48 hours. Long range models GFS and ECMWF (Euro) have the system moving into MS/LA or TX. Again, things may and often do. As of this morning the forecast is up for grabs after Thursday at this point.
Forecast updates will be important to follow moving forward into the week.
Weather Highlights:
- Summer pattern: Hot, humid afternoons. Warm and muggy nights. Afternoon thunderstorms
- Watching the Gulf for possible Tropical Development late in the week
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, afternoon thunderstorms likely. Highs lower 90s. Rain chance 40%
Tonight: Showers and storms end by 10PM. Muggy. Lows middle 70s
Tuesday and Wednesday: Mix of Sun and Clouds, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s. Rain chance 40-50%
