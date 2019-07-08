DHEC objects to company’s permit application to review seismic activity near SC coast

By Emery Glover | July 8, 2019 at 5:21 PM EDT - Updated July 8 at 5:21 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they object to WesternGeco’s proposal for a seismic survey.

WesternGeco submitted a Consistency Certification to DHEC on March 12 regarding the seismic survey. The company also applied the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for a federal permit to conduct two-dimensional seismic exploration off the South Carolina coast.

During a 30-day public comment period required by DHEC, WesternGeco received over 1,700 comments opposing the proposal.

On Monday, DHEC provided their objection regarding the proposal in a 14-page letter sent to the company.

WesternGeco can request an override of this objection from the Secretary of Commerce.

