Deadly crash kills one, injures child in Newberry Co.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A crash in Newberry County has taken the life of a driver and injured a child, according to officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Corporal Justin Southerland said the crash happened at 3:14 p.m. on July 2. A 2007 Chevy van was traveling south on SC Highway 391 near Mount Pilgrim Church Road before running off the right side of the road. The van hit a culvert and overturned.
The driver and the child were both taken to Prisma Health Richland to be treated for their injuries. However, the driver died from injuries suffered in the crash.
The condition of the child is unknown at this time.
