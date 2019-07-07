Thornwell released by Clippers

The site speculated that there was a chance Thornwell could be cut and brought back to save room against the salary cap writing, “His contract guarantees before free agency starts, so there is a chance that the Clippers cut him to get a tiny bit of extra cap space but then bring him back on a minimum deal regardless. I’d guess that he’ll be back in Los Angeles, if only because if the Clippers hit in free agency, they will have to renounce the cap holds to a lot of their existing players, and Thornwell is a cheap option to fill out the roster.”