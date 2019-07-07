Disney Channel’s Cameron Boyce dead at age 20


Cameron Boyce, 20, has died. He is known for appearing in Disney Channel's 'Jessie' and 'Descendants.' (Source: CNN/file)
July 7, 2019 at 9:02 AM EDT - Updated July 7 at 10:36 AM

(CNN) - Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce has died.

The young actor was best known for his role in the Disney show “Jessie” and the movie “Descendants.”

His family said in a statement that the star suffered from a seizure related to an ongoing medical condition, according to media reports. He was just 20 years old.

Disney's spokesperson described him as "an incredibly talented performer and a remarkably caring and thoughtful person" who will be dearly missed.

Boyce was set to appear in the comedy series “Mrs. Fletcher,” a new HBO comedy coming out this fall.

Boyce’s “Jessie” costar, Skai Jackson, expressed her grief via Instagram, saying “My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had...”

The director of “Descendents,” Kenny Ortega, paid tribute to Boyce in an Instagram post, saying in part: “His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing. It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him. I will see you again in all things loving and beautiful my friend. I will search the stars for your light.”

