South Carolina National Guard unit deploys in support of Operation Spartan Shield

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina National Guard held a deployment ceremony Saturday afternoon to recognize the 751st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion's mobilization in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
Approximately 40 Soldiers with the 751st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 59th Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, will deploy to the Middle East Sunday morning, for about nine months.
While deployed, the 751st CSSB's mission will include supporting contracting work, range operations, dining facility operations, billets management, and more.
“We do everything from housing, food services, vehicle dispersion, we oversee contracts,” U.S. Army Capt. Taurus Gardin said. “Basically the mission is going to consist of us being a support element. Basically, we’re a group of augmentees, or what we do is we enhance the units already on ground.”
While the group will not be in combat, they will work in support for combat units.
Some soldiers say the hard part is having to say goodbye to loved ones.
This will be U.S. Army Spc. Javaris Scott’s first deployment, and also the first time having to say goodbye to his 5-year-old son Ethan, since basic training.
“Now he’s a little older, we are together more. It’s my little man. It’s hard.” Scott said.
“It’s bittersweet. We have a lot of first-time deployers. There is a lot of excitement, and there is a lot of anxiety because you don’t know what to anticipate. So there’s an anxiety of not knowing what you’re going to face,” Gardin said. “There is also a level of excitement there that there is something new in your life and you get an opportunity to get some culture, get some new surroundings and also really learn your job.”
Rhonda Sims, whose husband is also deploying says, “Don’t know what to think or expect. But we’re just praying for their safety and we will continue to hold home down while he’s gone.”
Around June of 2020 is when the group is expected to get back from their deployment.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.