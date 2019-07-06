South Carolina National Guard unit deploys in support of Operation Spartan Shield

“It’s bittersweet. We have a lot of first-time deployers. There is a lot of excitement, and there is a lot of anxiety because you don’t know what to anticipate. So there’s an anxiety of not knowing what you’re going to face,” Gardin said. “There is also a level of excitement there that there is something new in your life and you get an opportunity to get some culture, get some new surroundings and also really learn your job.”