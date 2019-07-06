Fire causes estimated $340,000 worth of damages to home on Katrina Court

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A fire has caused an estimated $340,000 worth of damages to home on the 100 block of Katrina Court.
According to officials, Lexington County Fire Service and Lexington County EMS were dispatched to the home just before 12 a.m.
Upon arrival, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof and windows of the two-story home.
Firefighters began aerial and hand-line attacks before going inside the home to extinguish the fire.
The homeowner was transported by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.
Red Cross was called in to assist the four displaced residents.
Fire marshals are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
