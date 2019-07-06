Fire causes estimated $340,000 worth of damages to home on Katrina Court

View this post on Instagram

LCFS and LCEMS units were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 100 block of Katrina Court just before 12 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof and windows of the two-story home. Firefighters began aerial and hand-line attacks before proceeding inside to extinguish the fire. The homeowner was transported by EMS for non life-threatening injuries. The fire caused an estimated $340,000 of damages to the home and adjacent structures. The American Red Cross was called in to assist four displaced residents. In total, eight units with 16 personnel responded. Fire marshals are investigating the cause and origin of the fire at this time.