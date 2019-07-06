Coroner: Ex-Clemson RB drowned while swimming at Ga. state park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Clemson running back drowned on Friday while swimming at a state park in Georgia, according to officials in Elbert County.
Elbert County Coroner Chuck Almond identified the man as 25-year-old Tyshon Dye. According to Almond, Dye was swimming with family members at Richard B. Russell State Park, which is located near the South Carolina border. According to Almond, members of the family called 911 just before 5 p.m. after Dye went underwater. Members of the family tried to help Dye but were unable to get him out of the water.
Almond confirmed search crews recovered Dye’s body from the water at 6 p.m.
Tyshon Dye was with the Clemson football team from 2013 to 2016. During his time with the Tigers, he had 76 carries for 351 yards and five touchdowns in 17 career games.
Dye transferred to East Carolina in 2017. In eight games with the Pirates, he posted 217 yards on 50 carries.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.