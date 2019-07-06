’Can’t be a punk and play football’: SC women’s tackle football league scouts new players

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Smash tackle football team is hoping to catch some new players before next season. You’ll just need to make sure you can take a hit.
“Always get back up,” said Sequandra Scott. “You can’t be a punk and play football.”
They travel from state to state representing South Carolina in semi-professional women’s full contact football league.
“When people think about women’s football, they think about lingerie,” said Smash running back Ray Holloway Foster. Foster said this team is about strength, power, and movement.
As they enter into their fourth official season as a team, coach Lamar Ray said they’re hoping to revamp the team and build some community support.
“Right now, we need sponsorships, girls willing to play, and any fans that want to come out,” he said. “Coaches that want to come out. Everything really. We’re rebuilding.”
For anyone who doesn’t think women can play tackle football, these ladies said it’s probably best to think again.
“There are a lot of females out here who love the game, who love the sport,” said Smash wide receiver and cornerback Jennifer Quinn. “So, they’ve got the wrong impression with that.”
The coach said the ladies are about to kick off conditioning for the next season at the beginning of August. If you’re interested in playing, he said you can reach out via the team’s Facebook page by clicking here.
