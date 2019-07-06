Aiken woman dies in single-vehicle crash on Old Jackson Highway

By Jazmine Greene | July 6, 2019 at 7:22 PM EDT - Updated July 6 at 7:22 PM

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - An Aiken woman has died following a single-vehicle crash on the 1000 block of Old Jackson Highway.

The Aiken County Coroner identified the woman as 22-year-old Veronique Henry.

According to officials, at 4:15 p.m. Henry was traveling south on Old Jackson Hwy when she lost control of her vehicle.

The vehicle then left the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree. Henry was unrestrained at the time of the crash.

A female passenger was transported to Augusta University Medical Center. She is in serious condition.

Toxicology analysis for Henry is pending. Highway Patrol is investigating.

