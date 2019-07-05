“This country is my life”: VFW Post 8738 honors vets on the Fourth of July

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - VFW Post 8738 wanted to make sure our veterans were properly honored as they celebrated the Fourth of July.
This celebration was for vets of all eras and their families, and they were treated to a free traditional Fourth of July meal.
The event had a specific focus on vets from the Korean and Vietnam Wars who didn’t receive a warm welcome when they returned home from service.
“This country is my life. I love it,” said Charlie Hylton, a World War II veteran. “Always have and I always will. You know you look at the rest of the world, and you can see how lucky we are.”
A Vietnam-Korean War veteran named Angel Ortiz said, on days like today, he remembers his friends who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“Most of the people my age were serving at the time,” Ortiz said. “I left with a bunch of friends of mine. They didn’t make it back. It’s kind of hard. I miss both of them, but it sure was hard when I came back from Vietnam.”
Ortiz recalled how he and fellow service members were treated when they returned home. He’s hoping current and future service members won’t have to experience the same thing.
“The spitting and the carrying on,” Ortiz said. “I hope things get better. We don’t need no wars. Maybe things will change for the better.”
