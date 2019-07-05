SCDNR officers searching for missing boater on Lake Wylie

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers are searching for a missing boater on Lake Wylie in York County.
The approximately 50-year-old white male, wearing a white t-shirt and red life jacket, left on a jet ski from a dock near Allison Creek around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.
Crews searched for the man until midnight and resumed Friday morning, searching by boat and aircraft.
York County Sheriff’s Office is assisting.
Additional information can be reported at SCDNR’s 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.