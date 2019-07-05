SC couple charged for child’s death after investigators find signs of neglect, abuse

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been formally charged with a variety of charges related to neglect and child abuse after a 14-month-old child died under their care in November.
De’Yontae Monterio Miller, Sr. the 25-year-old father of the child, and Ramesha Monet Brantley, his 23-year-old girlfriend, are both accused of contributing to the abuse of the victim as well as neglect of other children living in the home, all under the age of four.
After arriving at the residence, located on 14th St. in Lancaster, police found evidence of narcotics, no running water and little food for three children in the home. Investigators also found prescription pills and rodent poison within reach.
The victim was taken from the home to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. An autopsy determined that the child had suffered ‘non-accidental’ broken bones and had been physically harmed across his body.
Brantley is charged with homicide by child abuse, three counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Miller is charged with three counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
