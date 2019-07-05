New Interim CHA director presents 12-month plan focusing on resident services, transparency and accountability

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The new interim executive director at the Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) laid out a 12-month action plan for the agency in front of its board of directors Friday morning.
Ivory Matthews began her role on July 1. Major themes of her 12-month plan included improving service delivery to residents, creating a climate of transparency and accountability, maximizing organizational efficiencies and increasing community confidence.
During the meeting, Matthews outlined by the quarter how her plan would work over the next year beginning with in-depth assessments of governance, resident services, a housing choice voucher program, a public housing program, human resources management, marketing , branding and public relations and development and capital planning.
Matthews recently served as the executive director at the Greenville, SC Housing Authority. While there she met and exceeded performance goals similar to the goals outlined in her current plan for CHA.
