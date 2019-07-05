Neighbors complain Kilbourne Road speeding is out of control, like ‘playing Frogger’ for pedestrians

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Speeding on Kilbourne Road in Columbia, specifically the stretch between Jackson Boulevard and Beltline Boulevard, is a problem neighbors have been talking about for years.
“Traffic has always been a problem here,” said Zoltan Borbely. “Lots of traffic and lots of speeders.”
Even during a holiday week, the cars on Kilbourne Road are plentiful. Zoltan Borbely has lived in a house on Kilbourne Road for 11 years. He said accidents have happened right in his front yard on several occasions. He’s written the South Carolina Department of Transportation, traffic engineers, and council members, but it’s been all roadblocks since those speed limit flashing signs were installed in 2017.
“We shouldn’t have to live in fear in our own neighborhood,” Borbely said. “Kids are kids. If a car is doing 60 miles per hour, which is not uncommon, they don’t have time to react.”
Borbely knows that from firsthand experience.
“I was hit when I was a kid,” he said. “I remember looking both ways and crossing the street, trying to cross the street, and the next thing I remember is I’m all bloody and I’m being carried. I got hit by someone doing nearly triple the speed limit, dragged me under the car, and, like I said, I’m lucky to be alive.”
We took the radar gun out there ourselves, clocking dozens of drivers. Some saw us and slowed down. Some were traveling between the 30 to 40 mile per hour range and we caught one going double the limit.
“All summer long, I watch moms trying to cross the street with little kids and a stroller,” Borbely said. “They’re just playing Frogger.”
According to the Columbia Police Department, there have been 94 collisions on Kilbourne between 2015-2019. Sixteen of those were on the stretch of roadway between Brennan Road and Downing Street, where new speed limit signs are located - indicating 25 and 30 mile per hour zones are located. Those were implemented in 2017. In 2018 alone, CPD issued more than 100 tickets for speeding.
City Councilman Daniel Rickenmann, whose district encompasses that area, said he and other council members are aware and are planning to set up a meeting with SCDOT to work on a resolution to the issue.
