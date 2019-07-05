Lexington County man charged in connection with break-ins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies have charged a man in connection with two break-ins of the same car.
Richard West Hiller Jr., 44, is charged with two counts of larceny from a motor vehicle, according to arrest warrants.
“Detectives have determined Hiller unlawfully entered a vehicle parked at 300 Columbia Ave. in Chapin without the owner’s knowledge or consent,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Based on our investigation, Hiller entered the same vehicle on two occasions earlier this year.”
Hiller entered the vehicle April 22 with the intent to take something of value, according to Koon. Hiller entered the same vehicle May 20 and took an item of value.
Security video shows Hiller approaching and entering the vehicle on both occasions, according to arrest warrants. Hiller turned himself in Friday morning and is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.
