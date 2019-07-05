First Alert Forecast: Tracking more showers and storms for your weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Your weekend won’t be a washout. However, prepare for scattered rain and storms for both Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect a few scattered showers and storms tonight. The rain will let up a bit once we lose the daytime heating. Patchy fog is possible tonight. Lows in the 70s.
· More scattered storms are in your forecast this weekend. Some heavy rain is possible. Rain chances are around 50% for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.
· Keep your rain gear handy next week. We’re tracking daily rain chances in your forecast. Highs in the 80s and 90s.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Friday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Some of the rain could be heavy. The rain will let up a bit once we lose the heating of the day. Patchy fog is possible late tonight int Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Keep your rain gear handy this weekend! Scattered showers and storms are in your weekend forecast. In fact, rain chances are around 50% for both Saturday and Sunday. We could see some pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds with the thunderstorms, so keep that in mind. No Alert Days have been posted yet, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
Prepare yourself for even more storms next week. We could see rain almost daily. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Highs will be in the 90s. Some upper 80s are possible, too.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30-40%). Patchy Fog. Warm and Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Patchy AM Fog. Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (50%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.