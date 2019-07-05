First Alert Forecast: Tracking more showers and storms for your weekend!

Keep your rain gear handy this weekend! Scattered showers and storms are in your weekend forecast. In fact, rain chances are around 50% for both Saturday and Sunday. We could see some pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds with the thunderstorms, so keep that in mind. No Alert Days have been posted yet, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.