First Alert Forecast: Afternoon Storms Likely Through The Weekend

First Alert Day Today For The Potential Of Strong Storms
This BIG Heat is over for now and it’s replaced with BIG storms today through the weekend.
High pressure in the Atlantic will give us our usual summer pattern of hot , humid days and afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Today with a small disturbance over the Midlands we’ll see more widespread showers and thunderstorms, in fact, we’ll see higher than average chance of storms today through the weekend. Thanks to cloud over and rain, temperatures will be more seasonable with Highs in the lower 90s.
Still a good chance of afternoon thunderstorms during the first half of next week.
Today’s Storm Timeline and Threats:
Time: NOON– 11PM
- Heavy Rain
- Local Flooding
- Dangerous Lightning
- Damaging Winds
Weather Highlights:
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms at just about any time today
- Some storms may be strong with heavy rain and dangerous lightning.
- Temperatures will fall back to normal with Highs in the lower 90s through the weekend.
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong with heavy rain and dangerous lightning. Highs Lower 90s
First Alert Tonight: Thunderstorms ending by 11PM. Muggy. Lows Middle 70s
Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy, 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s
