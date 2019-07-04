Power lines restored after collision on Park Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A collision on Park Road near Nightingale Court that caused multiple downed power lines has been cleared.
Officials with Dominion Energy and emergency personnel were on the scene.
Dominion Energy reported a couple of hundred people are without power. However, residents are now reporting that power has been reported.
The driver was transported by EMS to an area hospital with minor injuries. They have been cited with driving too fast for conditions and driving under suspension.
