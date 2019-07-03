Orangeburg residential facility operating without license forced to close

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg residential care facility has been forced to suddenly close its doors and transfer its patients after investigators learned it did not have a business license to operate, authorities say.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Investigating Capt. Victor Cordon said the department got a call about Blake Residential Care Facility & Boarding Home and it raised suspicion. He said that is when investigators learned the facility did not have a business license to operate in that capacity.
DHEC said several years ago there was a community residential care facility at the same address, but it closed.
DHEC said DPS notified them on Tuesday about an Orangeburg facility having residents that needed supervision and assistance. DHEC said they were also told that those residents were being relocated to other community residential care facilities, hospitals, and other homes.
The investigation is ongoing.
