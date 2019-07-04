FIRST ALERT: Tracking more heavy rain and storms for your Friday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! More showers and storms are possible into your Friday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect scattered showers and storms tonight. The rain will let up a bit once we lose the daytime heating.
· Friday is an Alert Day for storms that could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain chances are around 60%.
· More showers and storms are in your forecast this weekend. Some heavy rain is possible. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the low 90s.
· Prepare yourself for more storms next week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Some of the rain could be heavy. The rain will let up a bit once we lose the heating of the day. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Friday is an Alert Day. We could see more storms that could produce heavy rain and some localized flash flooding. Most of the storms will arrive by afternoon and evening. Turn around, don’t drown. Rain chances are around 60%. We’ll keep an eye on the radar for you. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Your weekend will not be a washout. However, more showers and storms are in your forecast for Saturday and Sunday. The rain will be scattered. We could also see some pockets of heavy rain. Rain chances are around 50%. No Alert Days have been posted yet, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Prepare yourself for more storms next week. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30-40%). Warm and Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (60%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (50%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
