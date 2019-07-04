First Alert Forecast: Big Heat and Big Storms Possible on Your 4th!

First Alert Day Today For High Heat and Humidity and Strong to Severe Afternoon Thunderstorms
This Independence Day will be Hot as a Firecracker and as bright as one with a good display of lightning thanks to scattered afternoon thunderstorms!
High pressure in the Atlantic will now be in charge of our forecast, this gives us our usual summer pattern of hot , humid days and afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The difference today is that we’ll be a bit hotter than normal and heating of the day along with a small disturbance in the atmosphere will give us a good chance of a few strong to sever storms across the Midlands by late afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has much of the Midlands under a “Marginal Risk” of severe weather today. More widespread showers and thunderstorms Friday through the weekend with more seasonable temperatures.
Today’s Storm Timeline and Threats:
Time: 2PM – 10PM
- Damaging Winds
- Heavy Rain
- Hail
Weather Highlights:
- Hazy, Hot and Humid with Highs in the Middle 90s.
- Heat Index Near 103 by late afternoon
- Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms
- Some storms may be strong to severe
- Not as hot as we move into Friday through the weekend. However, a good chance of storms each afternoon.
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe. Highs Middle 90s. Heat Index 103
First Alert Tonight: Thunderstorms ending by 10PM. Muggy. Lows Middle 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High Near 90
Sunday and Sunday: Partly cloudy, 40-50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s
