Vikings go with new-look offense for 2019 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the last eight years, the Spring Valley Vikings’ version of an air attack was a pitch out of the Flexbone formation.
This season, Robin Bacon and the Vikings will shift to a more pass-happy offense.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a year,” Bacon said about the change.
Now, Bacon has gone from just thinking about it to putting it into action.
“I see a lot of skill guys coming up through the program,” Bacon said. “They’re probably more suited for an open offense than the Flexbone.”
It’s a different approach, but Bacon welcomes it along with a new addition to the Vikings staff in former Blythewood head coach Dan Morgan.
"My dad always used to tell me you don't want to be the smartest guy in the room,” Bacon said. “If you're the head coach and the smartest guy in there you haven't done a good job hiring coaches. I want guys that are smart. I got them on the defensive side and the offensive side."
After spending two years at Eastside, Morgan jumped on the chance this offseason to return to the Midlands.
“He’s very competitive,” said Bacon. “I always hated coaching against him because I know he’d do a good job. I’d say, ‘Hey, let’s get him on our side.’”
Now, Morgan has the chance to join forces with his former rival.
“We just kind of joked about it for a long time,” Morgan said. “Heck man, I was serious. I wanted to be a Viking. I wanted to work with Robin.”
Now, the two coaches get to work on laying down the foundation for this air attack.
“Our biggest thing is throwing and catching,” Morgan said. “Those receivers have never caught as many balls as they balls as they catch every day in practice.”
Spring Valley opens the season on August 30 against Dutch Fork.
