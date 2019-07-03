Two Sumter women plead guilty to defrauding Medicaid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pair of women from Sumter women pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of making false statement to defraud Medicaid.
According to the United State Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Angela Keith and 58-year-old Ann Eldridge were executives of the South Carolina Early Autism Project. Officials said the organization overcharged Medicaid and Tricare millions of dollars by inflating billing records and charging the government for services not provided to clients.
SCEAP was later sold to Chancelight for over $18 million. In 2018, Chancelight repaid the government nearly $9 million for overbilling Medicaid and Tricare in a civil settlement.
Keith was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison while Eldridge was sentenced to six months.
