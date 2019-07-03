Top ISO rating for West Columbia FD could bring in new businesses

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - West Columbia Fire Chief Chris Smith says his team is joining one of a select few departments in the country to receive a Class 1 ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating.
“There are only 348 departments across the country that have a Class 1. It’s only 28 stations in the state of SC that have a
Class 1. And we’re the only one, now, in Lexington County,” Smith said. “I couldn’t be prouder of each of them for their hard work, and all that they do each and every day.”
So what does that mean for the city? The chief says ISO scores are based on training in the department, response times, equipment, and procedures. When your fire department has a Class 1 rating, he says it’s very appealing to businesses looking to move in.
“Insurance companies use ISO to help set insurance premiums for properties that are insured, so this score helps set those ratings,” Smith said. “The better the score, the lower the premiums. Commercial properties see substantial savings.”
Not only will commercial owners see lower premiums, but it could put a little ease on residents’ bank accounts, as well.
“I think people would be excited to see some savings, at least on the commercial side, and hopefully the residential side will see some savings too,” Smith said.
The chief says he has been holding this secret since last week, and he wanted to make the announcement a surprise at the council meeting tonight for the hardworking firefighters on his team.
Smith says the scoring is rated on a scale of 10-1 (10 being the worst, 1 being the best). The fire department improved from a Class 3 rating to Class 1 with this new score.
