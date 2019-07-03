SCDHEC: One person possibly exposed to rabies in York Co. by stray cat

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has been referred to their health care provider after being attacked by a stray cat in York County, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Officials said the possible exposure happened on June 28. The short-haired black and white cat was taken to DHEC and tested positive for rabies.
There have been 74 cases of rabid animals in South Carolina this year, according to DHEC. This is the first case that took place in York County.
Officials with DHEC urge anyone who believes they may have been in contact with an animal that has rabies to call their nearest DHEC office during from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To report a bite after hours, call 1-888-847-0902.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.