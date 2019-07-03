Richland Co. deputies seek man who broke into restaurant, stole cash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Joseph Torres is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after breaking into a restaurant.
Deputies said the 37-year-old Torres was seen on surveillance video smashing the drive-thru window at Bojangles on Broad River Road with a hammer on May 20. After getting through the broken window, Torres stole two till drawers before leaving.
Torres faces charges of second-degree burglary and malicious injury to real property.
If you have any information regarding where Torres is located, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
