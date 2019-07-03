Officials in Newberry warn of scammers posing as internet, telephone company trying to enter homes

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Newberry has a new provider for television, internet, and phone services. However, city officials are warning residents to be vigilant when it comes to people who come to install those services in your home.
Newberry Police said scammers are posing as WCFIBER personnel trying to get into homes. According to WCFIBER, their employees will be wearing WCFIBER attire at your home and will not need to come into your home unless you have scheduled an install time and date through their office. Newberry Police said the scammers do not have proper WCFIBER identification and are not driving properly marked vehicles.
If you have any concerns or questions regarding this issue, call 1-888-962-9108.
