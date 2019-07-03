‘It brings back memories:’ how fireworks may trigger those living with PTSD

“It’ll trigger me to go for my hand to my side looking for my sidearm. Pictures of what I used to encounter back when we were getting hit with RPG’s or IED’s going off around us,” Reyes said. “Especially if you’re asleep and you’re in bed and 1, 2, 3 o’clock in the morning all of a sudden something goes off and you’re like boom. You’re back into that mode of protection, defending. Rolling off your bed and looking for cover.”