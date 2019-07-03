Harris slated to make campaign stops in S.C. this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris is returning to South Carolina for two campaign stops.
Harris will be in the Palmetto State on Sunday, July 7. First, she will be at a “Meet & Greet” event in Darlington, which begins at 1 p.m.
Later that day, Harris heads to Florence for a town hall event. That event will start at 3:45 p.m.
Here are the full details of each event:
SUNDAY, JULY 7
Darlington County Meet & Greet with Kamala Harris
Jerusalem Baptist Church
301 S. 6th Street
Hartsville, SC 29504
Florence Town Hall with Kamala Harris
SHEREC Building,
307 S. Ravenel St.
Florence, SC 29501
