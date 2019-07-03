Harris slated to make campaign stops in S.C. this weekend

By Emery Glover | July 3, 2019 at 12:46 PM EDT - Updated July 3 at 12:55 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris is returning to South Carolina for two campaign stops.

Harris will be in the Palmetto State on Sunday, July 7. First, she will be at a “Meet & Greet” event in Darlington, which begins at 1 p.m.

Later that day, Harris heads to Florence for a town hall event. That event will start at 3:45 p.m.

Here are the full details of each event:

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Darlington County Meet & Greet with Kamala Harris

Jerusalem Baptist Church

301 S. 6th Street

Hartsville, SC 29504

Florence Town Hall with Kamala Harris

SHEREC Building,

307 S. Ravenel St.

Florence, SC 29501

