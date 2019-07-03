FIRST ALERT: Tracking intense heat and showers & storms for the 4th of July!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Be weather aware for the 4th of July! We’re tracking intense heat and a chance for strong storm for your holiday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Thursday (4th of July) is an Alert Day for the intense heat, along with a chance of storms!
· We’re expecting highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be between 100-102. Scattered storms are also possible Thursday. Rain chances are around 50%.
· Parts of the Midlands are under a marginal risk for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening.
· More showers and storms are in your forecast Friday through the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s.
· A few more storms are possible early next week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Wednesday night, expect a few clouds in the area. An isolated shower or storm is possible early. Rain chances are around 20%. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Heads up! Your 4th of July holiday will not only be hot, but it could be stormy. That’s why Thursday is an Alert Day. Highs will be in the mid 90s by afternoon. But because of the humidity, we’ll likely have heat index values between 100 and 102. Start planning ahead for the heat. Drink plenty of water, find some shade, and take it easy!
A few scattered thunderstorms are also possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 50%. Parts of the Midlands are under a marginal risk for strong to severe storms. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. We’ll track it closely for you. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.
More showers and storms are in your forecast Friday through your weekend. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Highs will be in the low 90s. We’re expecting some more rain early next week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Isolated Shower/Storm Early (20%). Warm and Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (50%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
