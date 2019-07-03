Dog found locked inside kennel in vehicle, Richland County woman arrested

Richland County, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a woman after a dog was found locked inside a kennel in a vehicle.
Tremaina Jalee Davis is facing charges of ill-treatment of animals.
On June 21st around 1 p.m. deputies were called by Richland County Animal Control in relation to a dead animal inside a car in the 1800 block of Longcreek Drive.
When they arrived, they found a small, light brown dog that appeared to be dead.
The dog was inside a wire kennel locked inside a silver vehicle parked in direct sunlight with windows slightly cracked.
The dog had no food or water, and the temperature at the time was 97 degrees.
An RCSD investigator reached Davis by phone, who explained that she was staying with someone who did not want the dog, a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix that she identified as “Juju,” in the house.
She said she had locked Juju in the vehicle around 9 a.m. before she went to work at an area retailer. By the time deputies were called, it was 1 p.m.
The investigator also reached out to a veterinarian, who said that considering the size of Juju and the heat, the temperature in the vehicle likely killed the dog in as little as an hour.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott urges pet owners to never leave pets locked in a vehicle especially in the heat of the summer. If someone spots a pet trapped in a sweltering vehicle, call 911.
Davis is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.