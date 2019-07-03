Columbia man remembers friend 25 years after deadly USAir crash in Charlotte

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been 25 years since USAir Flight 1016 crashed in Charlotte.
On July 2, a flight carrying 52 passengers and five crew members went down when the plane was met by strong thunderstorms. Among the passengers was Gaines Jontz, a close friend of David Campbell. Campbell and Jontz had lunch just before the flight.
“The crash itself was something you don’t believe, but the fact that somebody you were just with was pretty surreal
The flight, which left Columbia Metropolitan Airport, was met with strong thunderstorms once it arrived near the airport. The plane ultimately crashed into trees near the airport before it caught fire. The crash killed 37 people and left 16 others with serious injuries. Jontz was among the number of passengers who died in the crash.
“I assumed I would see him in a couple days when he came back,” Campbell said, “and then you hear about the crash and you start trying to think and put all that together and you’re like, ‘Certainly not.’”
On the 25th year since the deadly crash took place, Campbell had an uncanny moment as he passed a car whose driver looked remarkably like his former friend.
“I’m just thinking what would he be doing today and what would we be doing?” Campbell said. “How would our friendship be today? So, it just kind of takes you back and it’s a big jolt.”
Campbell and a few friends raised money for a plaque remembering Jontz and the other victims. It’s located on Millwood Avenue in Columbia.
