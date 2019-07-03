Blown transformer causes power outages in Rosewood and Shandon neighborhoods

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A blown transformer caused 500 to 2000 power outages in Rosewood and Shandon neighborhoods Wednesday morning according to Dominion Energy.
The outages occurred mainly on Devine Street and Woodrow Street in the Rosewood neigborhood after 6:30 a.m. Crews responded to the incident and confirmed that a pole was briefly on fire at the scene.
It is unclear what caused the transformer to blow or when power will be restored to these areas.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.